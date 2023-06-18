A Partygate video appearing to show Tory staff drinking, dancing and joking about “bending” Covid lockdown rules has emerged, just days after Boris Johnson was found to have lied about rules being followed.

One man can be heard saying: “As long as we don’t stream that we’re like, bending the rules,” before laughing.

The video, said to have been taken on 14 December, 2020, when socialising inside was banned in parts of the UK, shows for the first time, staff joking about their Christmas party at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) in London breaking the rules, according to The Mirror.