Surveillance footagecaptures a thief running off with several appliances from a residential building under construction in New York City.

In a video released by the NYPD, two suspects can be seen wheeling away a washing machine and a fridge on handcarts from the building on 1211 Putnam Avenue in Brooklyn on 8 January.

Three fridges and two washing machines were stolen in total.

The NYPD has urged anyone who may have information about the suspects to come forward.

