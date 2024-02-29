Empire State Building swallowed by thick fog in spectacular drone video

Spectacular drone footage shows New York City’s iconic skyline swallowed by fog.

The Empire State Building - which stands at 443m tall - barely pokes out of the thick cloud in a video shot on Tuesday 28 February.

Other spires are also seen poking through the fog in the distance.

The phenomenon, known as “advection fog”, formed as easterly winds blew over the cool waters of Long Island Sound.

Winds then pushed the fog inland to blanket the city and parts of southern Connecticut.