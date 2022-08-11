Family sues New York funeral home claiming it let woman’s body decay

A family in Brooklyn, New York, is suing a local funeral home for not taking proper care of a woman’s body, claiming that a maggot came out of her eyes during an open casket service.

Regina Christophe, 37, died on 24 June. Her family say that the McManus Funeral Home did not take care of her remains.

“The last image I saw was a monster in the casket,” Christophe’s mother Chantel Jean told ABC7.

“We used our best efforts to prepare her for the time requested”, the funeral home said.

