Motorist gets out of his car to shove protestors blocking entry to the Manhattan Bridge

00:53

Rhys Jones | 1704900815

Driver shoves protesters blocking Manhattan bridge as they call for Gaza ceasefire

A driver fed up with a pro-Palestine protest disrupting traffic in New York jumped out of his car to push demonstrators blocking his vehicle on Monday, 8 January.

The incident occurred as hundreds of demonstrators blocked traffic on the Manhattan, Williamsburg and Brooklyn bridges and Holland Tunnel, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza..

Footage shows the driver trying to turn onto the Manhattan Bridge when he begins shouting at protesters, before stepping out and physically confronting protesters blocking his car.

“You’re disrupting traffic, idiots. You can’t do that, that’s against the law,” the exasperated driver shouted before getting out of his SUV.

He continues pushing several protesters as he urges them to move away from his car.

