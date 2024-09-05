Historic flood waters burst into New York library, causing $10m in damages

The Smithtown Library in Long Island, New York, suffered catastrophic flooding on 19 August, after a historic storm dumped nearly 11 inches of rain on Suffolk County.

Recently released CCTV footage shows floodwater bursting into the building, before the library’s lower level was inundated, inflicting $10 Million in Damages.

Water, which broke through walls and windows, destroyed thousands of books, computers, and the facility’s Richard H. Handley Collection of Long Island Americana, housing invaluable historical documents, including papers signed by Thomas Jefferson.

The scene in the aftermath was one of devastation, with books, mud, and debris floating in up to 10 feet of water.