Man rescued by police in less than 60 seconds after falling on NYC subway tracks

The New York City Police Department has released bodycam footage of two officers rescuing a man who fell onto the subway tracks and hit his head on Sunday 18 February.

Video shows one of the officers jumping onto the track bed while the other lifts him.

A bystander also assisted and waved to any oncoming trains entering the station to stop.

The man was spotted on the tracks at the 181st Street subway station in Washington Heights.

According to the NYPD’s social media account, the officers jumped into action and completed the rescue in less than 60 seconds.