Watch: Water gushes out of New York City skyscraper

A huge jet of water spewed from a New York City high rise on Thursday morning.

Footage posted to the Citizen social media app showed the massive jet of water bursting from a building in Hell’s Kitchen, on West 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, just before noon.

FDNY told the New York Post they were responding to a water leak and that no injuries had been reported.

According to a post on Citizen the water had been turned off by around 12:15pm, indicating the leak lasted for around 25-30 minutes.