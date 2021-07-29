After the deaths of George Floyd and Daniel prude in 2020, the US was rocked by protests calling for a new way of policing. The city of Rochester, in upstate New York, was no different.

Like protesters across the country, Rochester wanted reform. Prude’s death became a rallying cry for a different way of policing, one in which the way that authorities responded to mental health incidents like Daniel Prude’s were transformed.

The Independent went on the ground with Rochester's new ‘Person In Crisis’ team, to uncover the cities new approach to policing.