‘Chaotic’ queues in Auckland airport after Cyclone Gabrielle grounds domestic flights

Passengers at Auckland airport in New Zealand described the situation as “chaotic” after national carrier Air New Zealand cancelled flights from its North Island hub on Tuesday.

Around 55 domestic flights in and out of the airport were cancelled, with footage shared on social media showing queues of people waiting inside the terminal.

The disruption came in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Auckland Domestic Airport is chaotic right now. Lots of upset people. Some very grumpy people around,” Mary Haddock-Staniland wrote on Tuesday, sharing the video on Twitter.

