New Zealand: Cyclone Gabrielle damage laid bare in drone footage

Widespread damage and destruction wrecked by Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand has been captured on drone footage today, 14 February.

The extreme weather has battered the country’s north, with intense overnight rainfall that has forced evacuations and brought flooding, road closures and power outages to more than 60,000 homes.

A national emergency has been declared in New Zealand - the third in the country’s history - to tackle the devastation.

Prime minister Chris Hipkins called the cyclone the most significant weather event the country has seen “in this century”.

