NHS ‘cancer bus’ raising awareness of common symptoms to tour country

The NHS has launched a ‘cancer bus’ to raise awareness about common cancer signs and symptoms.

From 6 to 10 February, the bus will go on a route that will include five areas where early diagnosis rates for cancer are among the lowest.

Teams of NHS staff and Cancer Research UK nurses will give expert advice to passersby about the importance of an earlier diagnosis and where to go for support or further advice.

Its first stop will be Blackburn, in Lancashire, before moving on to Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, Barnsley, Leicester and London.

