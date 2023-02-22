State of NHS hospitals laid bare in damning ITV investigation

An ITV crew has revealed the state of St Helier Hospital in London, releasing footage highlighting the severity of the dilapidation.

This clip from the investigation shows plaster crumbling off the walls of the hospital and a bin being used to prop a door closed.

Dr Pauline Swift, a consultant at the hospital, tells the crew she feels the building resembles a “temporary shack.”

“I feel like the NHS is held together by new licks of paint and plywood,” Dr Swift said.

She added the conditions they are working in are “not suitable, not now, not ever.”

Sign up for our newsletters.