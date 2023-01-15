Double number of nurses will be asked to strike in February, union warns

Twice as many nurses will be asked to strike in February if progress is not made in negotiations by the end of this month, the Royal College of Nursing has said.

Nurses are due to walk out on 18 and 19 January in England in a dispute over pay; the RCN is pushing for a pay increase of 5% above inflation in 2023.

It comes as ministers push for new laws requiring minimum levels of service on strike days.

“Nursing staff just wanted to be valued and recognised,” RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said.

