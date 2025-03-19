The family of triple killer Nicholas Prosper have revealed they had “no knowledge” of his plans to carry out a mass school shooting.

In a statement read on their behalf outside Luton Crown Court by Detective Superintendent Rob Hall as the 19-year-old was jailed for 49 years for murdering his mother, brother and sister with a shotgun, they said: “We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones, and are horrified to hear what Nicholas had planned.

“He had completely isolated himself from us over the past year, and we had no knowledge of his intentions. We now see the deaths of Juliana, my son Kyle and daughter, Giselle, had much more meaning and importance.”