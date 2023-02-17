‘This is not right’: Dog walker recalls moment he found Nicola Bulley’s phone

A man who found Nicola Bulley’s phone has spoken of how he knew “something wasn’t right” when he found the device on a bench near the River Wyre.

The dog walker, who has given a statement to police, described to Sky News how he saw the phone, the mother-of-two’s dog Willow, and her lead by the bench on the morning she disappeared.

“I thought somebody had gone to the toilet... I thought this is not right,” he said.

Ms Bulley has been missing since 27 January, when she vanished while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre.

