A former Scotland Yard Superintendent has criticised Lancashire Police for disclosing concerns about Nicola Bulley’s heath.

Nusrit Mehtab suggested the decision was “unprecedented” and “ill-thought” during an interview with Good Morning Britain on Friday.

“I think the communication strategy and control of information has been poor,” she explained.

“It’s really unprecedented and only they can answer why they chose to do that because it’s been ill-thought,” Ms Mehtab added, referencing the force’s decision to share private information about Ms Bulley.

