Media watchdog Ofcom asks ITV and Sky to ‘explain actions’ in Nicola Bulley reporting

Ofcom has written to ITV and Sky “to ask them to explain their actions” after Nicola Bulley’s family accused them of intruding on their privacy after her body was discovered in the River Wyre.

The media watchdog said it was “extremely concerned” after the 45-year-old’s relatives questioned the role of the media during the investigation into her disappearance.

“They again have taken it upon themselves to run stories about us to sell papers and increase their own profits,” a statement from the family read.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.