‘Utterly ridiculous’: Sturgeon slams Tory accusation of stopping public health messages

Nicola Sturgeon has slammed suggestion from a Tory MSP that she is stopping public health messages getting to everybody in Scotland" as "ridiculous".

The Scottish first minister was forced to defend herself when a Conservative member asked her "why providing information in the south of Scotland is less important".

"For goodness sake, why on Earth would I want to stop public health messages getting to people in every part of Scotland, what could my possible motivation be?" Ms Sturgeon fired back, before saying the suggestion was "rich" coming from a Tory MSP.

