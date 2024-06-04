Nigel Farage brands BBC newsreader ‘very, very boring’ during heated interview

Nigel Farage branded a BBC News presenter “very, very boring” during a heated debate.

Mr Farage announced he will stand as a Reform UK candidate at the general election in a press conference on Tuesday (3 June).

He will contest Clacton, Essex, after it was also confirmed he will take over as leader of the party.

Speaking to the BBC following the announcement, Mr Farage clashed with newsreader Ben Thompson, who questioned why voters should “trust” him after seven failed attempts to become an MP.

“I think you’re very, very boring. And I think your viewers will find you very boring,” the Reform UK candidate said.