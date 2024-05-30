Nigel Farage claims people ‘loathe’ the Tories and Labour will win election

Nigel Farage claimed people “loathe” the Tories and a Labour general election victory is “a forgone conclusion”.

The honorary president of Reform UK said that even if his party stood aside, their voters would never go back to the Conservatives, making a Labour election victory a forgone conclusion.

Appearing on the ITV Peston show on Wednesday (29 May), he said: “We can all pretend there might be a contest, but there won’t. It is over.

“These people loathe the Conservatives. It is done.”