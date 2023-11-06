Seven in 10 Conservative Party members want Nigel Farage to rejoin

More than seven in 10 Tory members want Nigel Farage back in the party, according to a new poll by Conservartive Home.

Despite Farage being known for his leadership of the right-wing UKIP party, and founding Reform UK party, he was a member of the Conservative Party from 1978–1993.

Nigel Farage arguably became a crowd favourite at The Conservative Party Conference in October this year, after making a speech, as well as being caught on the dancefloor with Priti Patel.

Speaking at a book launch in Westminster in October Mr Farage told the Politics Home website that he would soon be doing Rishi Sunak’s job.