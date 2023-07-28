Watch as Niger ruling party headquarters torched by coup supporters

This is the moment supporters of mutinous soldiers in Niger ransacked and set fire to the ruling party headquarters of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Demonstrators in Niamey can be heard cheering as flames rise behind the burning headquarters of the ruling Nigerian Party for Democracy and Socialism.

Emergency services can be seen tackling the blaze as thick black smoke fills the sky. The remains of charred vehicles in the vicinity can also be seen.

Demonstrator Garba Souley said: “There are many things that can justify this coup d’etat.”