Moment David Boyd jailed for life over 1992 murder of seven-year-old Nikki Allan

This is the moment a child killer who murdered a seven-year-old girl in 1992 was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years.

David Boyd, 55, lured Nikki Allan to a derelict warehouse in Sunderland’s East End in October that year.

Jurors heard how the sex offender battered her with a brick and stabbed her in the chest 37 times, then left her dead or dying in the basement.

In sentencing remarks, Mrs Justice Lambert said she was sure Boyd had sexually assaulted the young girl, or attempted to, after “tricking” her into following him.

