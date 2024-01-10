Footage shows the moment a laser was shone at an air ambulance in Norfolk.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) shared a warning alongside the video, saying that shining a laser at an aircraft in flight is a criminal offence and very dangerous.

“Lasers directed at aircraft can significantly impact flight operations by impairing the crew’s vision and compromising flight safety,” the EAAA wrote.

“This could mean a delay to those experiencing life-threatening medical emergencies... ultimately putting lives at risk.”

The incident happened as the helicopter flew over Attleborough, Norfolk, in the early hours of Wednesday 27 December.

Norfolk Police said it was investigating.