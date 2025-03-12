There are fears for hundreds of thousands of seabirds on the East Yorkshire coast following an explosive collision between an oil tanker and a cargo ship.

Bempton Cliffs, near Bridlington in East Yorkshire, sees around 500,000 seabirds gather there between March and August to breed on the towering white cliffs that overlook the North Sea.

The Independent visited the wildlife site, home to puffins, gannets, kittiwakes and guillemots on Tuesday (11 March), just a day after the collision.

Visitor experience manager Danielle Jackson said: "We are highly concerned about the impact the collision will have on our seabird population here and what this could mean for their futures.

"We don't know exactly how long it's going to take for the birds and the wildlife and the nature to recover from this kind of incident."