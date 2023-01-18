Nurses strike: Pat Cullen urges government to negotiate on pay

The Royal College of Nursing chief has called on the government to sit down at the negotiating table ahead of planned strikes.

“We have extended an olive branch, in fact, the whole tree, to government,” Pat Cullen said.

Continuing, she urged politicians to meet them “halfway” and “get round a table.”

The Northern Irish nurse told BBC Breakfast that negotiations have “never been more urgent” as nurses are “desperately trying to save the NHS.”

