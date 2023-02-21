Nurses halt strike action for ‘intensive talks’ with government

Nurses have agreed to pause major strike action for "intensive talks” with the government to reach a deal.

The unions have been carrying out industrial action over a bitter dispute over pay and conditions.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the government issued a joint statement on the talks.

They said the discussions would focus on “pay, terms and conditions, and productivity-enhancing reforms.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay is due to meet RCN representatives on Wednesday.

