Moment hammer-wielding thieves steal $242,000 worth of Hermes bags

This is the moment thieves used hammers to smash their way into a New York City store to steal $242,000 worth of Hermes handbags.

CCTV footage released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) shows three suspects exiting a white vehicle on 7 March.

One suspect stands as a lookout while the others break into Heritage Auctions on Park Avenue.

Eight of the luxury bags were stolen in total as the suspects ripped the items out of a display case.

