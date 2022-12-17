Brixton O2: Woman confirmed dead following crush at Asake concert

A woman has died following the crowd crush at Asake's Brixton O2 Academy concert, police have confirmed.

The victim, named as 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo from Newham, died in hospital this morning (17 December), as two others 21 and 23, remain critical.

The concert on Thursday (15 December) was called off following reports of overcrowding.

"My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time", Asake posted on Instagram.

"Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so."

