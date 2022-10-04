How will the October rail strikes affect passengers?

National rail strikes in disputes over pay, working conditions and jobs have been taking place since June.

More strikes are set to take place this week after campaigners staged the biggest walkout of 2022 on Saturday, 1 October.

Members of multiple unions are striking over issues such as jobs, pay, and working conditions.

The disputes over pay have been ongoing as inflation skyrockets during the cost of living crisis, as families struggle to pay for energy bills.

Passengers will inevitably be affected, with National Rail warning that “services will be cancelled or severely disrupted.”

