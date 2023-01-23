Households with smart meters are being urged to “earn a bit of money” by cutting their energy use during peak times.

Energy suppliers including Octopus Energy, British Gas, EoN and EDF will effectively pay households who have signed up around £3 for every unit they save, with the Demand Flexibility Service scheme launching between 5pm and 6pm on Monday.

“You can still sign up, it’s not too late,” Rachel Fletcher from Octopus Energy explained on GMB.

“There’s a chance not only to help out during a cold winter snap, but also to earn a bit of money.”

