Oliver Dowden refuses to say if Dominic Raab is a ‘bully’

Oliver Dowden has refused to say whether he thinks that Dominic Raab is a 'bully' as the fallout from Mr Raab's resignation continues.

Mr Dowden is Mr Raab's replacement as deputy prime minister and he seemed to skirt the question from Sky News's Sophie Ridge on whether he believed the MP for Esher and Walton was a bully.

Mr Raab was the subject of an investigation into intimidating behaviour within his various departments. The report concluded that he had been hard to work with.

Mr Raab was foreign secretary and justice secretary in recent years whilst also serving as deputy prime minister.

Click here to sign up to our newsletter.