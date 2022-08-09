Olivia Newton-John: Peter Andre pays tribute to Grease actress

Peter Andre paid tribute to the late and “incredibly kind” Dame Olivia Newton-John after the actress passed away on 8 August, aged 73.

“I was always in awe when I met her a few times,” recalled the singer on BBC Breakfast.

Mr Andre performed in a charity concert in Australia alongside the Grease actress in 1994.

John Easterling, Ms Newton-John’s widower, announced the British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California, on Monday, August 8.

