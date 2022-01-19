Worst of Omicron wave could be ‘done with’ in some countries, WHO leader says

The Omicron wave may have peaked in some countries, global health leaders have said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed that “no country is out of the woods yet” and it is not time to “give up and wave the white flag”.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, also said that the pandemic is “nowhere near over” and warned that new variants are likely to emerge.

The latest data shows a 38 per cent drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here