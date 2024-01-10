Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June, claimed Oscar Pistorius has “never told the truth” or “shown any remorse” in her first interview since his release.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday 10 January, she said that it was “inevitable” Pistorius would walk from prison and that it “makes no difference” to her life.

“He’s done what he’s done already, I can’t do anything about that and I’ve lost the most beautiful, wonderful child,” Ms Steenkamp said.

“I don’t believe he’s told the truth at all and he’s never shown any remorse.”