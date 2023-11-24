Oscar Pistorius to be released 10 years after murdering girlfriend

Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison after nearly a decade behind bars for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp following a parole hearing.

The former Paralympic champion shot his partner in 2013, and was jailed in 2016 for 13 years for her murder.

He will be will be released in January and remain under supervision until the end of his sentence, alongside anger management therapy.

Steenkamp’s mother, who chose not to oppose parole, said that she forgave him, but did not believe Oscar’s version that he thought the person in the toilet was a burglar.