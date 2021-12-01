The gun used by a 15-year-old in the Oxford school shooting was bought only four days before the incident, local police have said.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that the firearm had been purchased by the suspect’s father and the 15-year-old had practiced using the gun and had "posted pictures of the target and the weapon."

Bouchard added that detectives are still trying to establish a motive and that: “The person that’s got the most insight and the motive is not talking.”