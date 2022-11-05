Supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan demonstrated on Friday in various parts of the country, after he was shot and wounded during a protest march the day before.

In the garrison city of Rawalpindi, a group of Khan’s supporters heading towards nearby Islamabad pelted police with stones, according to AP.

Officers used batons and fired tear gas to disperse them, detaining a number of demonstrators.

A senior leader from Khan’s party confirmed that he is in stable condition after the shooting.

