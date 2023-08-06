Pakistan: Train carriages strewn across tracks after derailment in Sindh

Footage shows the aftermath of a train derailment in Pakistan on Sunday, 6 August.

At least 15 passengers were killed and 50 more injured when carriages came off the tracks near the town of Nawabshah in southern Sindh province, officials said.

The Hazara Express was travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi when ten carriages derailed near the Sarhari railway station.

Railway minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique said: “Ambulances are rushing towards the scene.

“An emergency has been declared at the Nawab Shah and Sukkur hospitals.”