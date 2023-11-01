Campaigners project ‘Ceasefire Now’ onto Houses of Parliament

Campaigners projected the words “ceasefire now” onto the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday evening (31 October).

The projection was organised by charity Save the Children, and supported by Oxfam, Action Against Hunger and CAFOD, as they prepare to hand over to the government 300,000 signatures from members of the public calling for a ceasefire.

Footage shows the words lighting up white and red on the same day that dozens of people were killed in an Israeli airstrike at a refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The powerful message was projected to a size of around 50m2 on the river side of the Houses of Parliament, urging the government to put lives above politics and use this critical moment to act.