A Labour cabinet minister's speech was disrupted by Pro-Palestinian protesters calling for an end to F35 exports to Israel on Thursday, 27 March.

Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds was speaking at a conference hosted by Chatham House when he was interrupted by a man accusing him of being “complicit in genocide” and demanding an end to the sale of F35 parts to Israel.

The Government has suspended some arms export licences to Israel due to concerns they could be used to violate international law.

“We have not suspended F-35s because they are integral to our national security and the defence of Ukraine, and people will know the supply chain for the F-35 means they cannot be isolated to one country," Mr Reynolds said.