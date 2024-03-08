Pro-palestine Protesters Slash Historic Painting At University Of Cambridge

Pro-Palestine protesters slashed a historic painting at the University of Cambridge on Friday, 8 March.

Footage shows Palestine Action spray-painting a 1914 piece depicting Lord Arthur Balfour, who was responsible for the Balfour Declaration of 1917 which stated that the British government supported "the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people".

"Britain’s support for the continued colonisation of Palestine hasn’t wavered since 1917," Palestine Action said in a statement.

A Trinity College spokesperson told The Independent: “Trinity College regrets the damage caused to a portrait of Arthur James Balfour during public opening hours. The police have been informed.”