Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:29
Pro-Palestine protesters slash historic painting at University of Cambridge
Pro-Palestine protesters slashed a historic painting at the University of Cambridge on Friday, 8 March.
Footage shows Palestine Action spray-painting a 1914 piece depicting Lord Arthur Balfour, who was responsible for the Balfour Declaration of 1917 which stated that the British government supported "the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people".
"Britain’s support for the continued colonisation of Palestine hasn’t wavered since 1917," Palestine Action said in a statement.
A Trinity College spokesperson told The Independent: “Trinity College regrets the damage caused to a portrait of Arthur James Balfour during public opening hours. The police have been informed.”
Up next
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
01:08
Baftas 2024 winner explains how film industry can be more ‘accessible’
02:19
Cringe, tears, and jokes: Best moments from Baftas 2024
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
01:00
Leicester facing action over alleged breaches of PL financial rules
00:18
Jake Paul faces up to Mike Tyson in new trailer for Netflix fight
00:22
Christian Horner breaks silence after accuser suspended by Red Bull
01:19
Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury in heated exchange ahead of Joshua bout
00:40
Northern California blizzard brings 10ft of snow and 100mph winds
00:50
Cyclists brave wintry Gloucestershire as snow hits west England
00:39
Huge sinkhole traps cars in crater on Naples street
00:34
Rescuers fight to save dolphin stranded in shallow water in Cornwall
00:55
CBB: Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh rant about Simon Cowell
01:06
Dragons’ Den stars baffled as duo try to sell £125k tickets to space
00:43
Jonathan Ross confirms VIP guests joining him to host Oscars
01:20