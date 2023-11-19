Around 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators have been removed from London’s Waterloo station after holding a sit-in protest demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

The group chanted: “Free, free Palestine”; “Sit down, join us”; and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” as they protested in the centre of the station on Saturday afternoon (18 November).

Police officers surrounded the protesters before they were escorted from the station, with at least two demonstrators carried from the scene.

The British Transport Police said at least five protesters were arrested at Waterloo station and no train services were affected.