Motorist shoots dead two climate protesters blocking road in Panama

Two people have died after a motorist fired shots during a protest against a disputed mining contract in Panama on Tuesday, 7 November.

Panama’s national police said they apprehended an adult allegedly linked to an incident in Chame District where two people died.

State prosecutors said in an X/Twitter post that one person has been arrested in connection with the deaths.

Demonstrators were protesting after the government fast-tracked a contract to allow a Canadian mining company to restart an open-pit copper mine surrounded by rainforest for the next 20 years.