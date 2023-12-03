French interior minister describes Paris attacker who was ‘known to police’

France’s interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, has spoken out following an attack near Paris’ Eiffel Tower, which left one person dead and another two injured.

The stabbing occurred on Quai de Grenelle shortly before 21:00 local time on Saturday (2 December), and the suspect was tasered before being arrested.

The victim was a German national.

Mr Damnanin claims the attacker told police he was ‘angry’ about ‘so many muslims dying in Afghanistan and Palestine’.

“What we know about the attacker is that he is French, born in France, in 1997 in Neuilly sur Seine, known to the police and justice system”, he said.

“To my knowledge he spent four years in prison after being convicted in 2016 because he wanted to commit a violent act.”