Partygate: Jeremy Hunt declines to say Boris Johnson is an honest man

Jeremy Hunt has declined to say whether he thinks that Boris Johnson is an "honest man" following the Partygate scandal.

The former Conservative leadership candidate said that “talking about personalities is not a helpful thing to do” twice after being asked the question by Sophie Rayworth on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme.

The total fines issued for breaches of lockdown at Downing Street now stands at over 100, according to the Metropolitan Police.

