Keir Starmer says Tories set standards for conduct ‘lower than a snake’s belly’

Keir Starmer has accused the Conservative Party of setting standards of behaviour “lower than a snake’s belly”.

The Labour leader made his comments in the House of Commons as he responded to the publication of Sue Gary’s Partygate report, calling for Boris Johnson’s resignation.

“As if the fact that he only broke the law once is worthy of praise,” Mr Starmer said.

“The truth is, they set the bar for his conduct lower than a snake’s belly and expect the rest of us to congratulate him as he stumbles over it.”

