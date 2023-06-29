Jacob Rees-Mogg ignores questions on Partygate investigation: ‘I’m going to church’

Jacob Rees-Mogg dodged questions from journalists on Thursday 29 June, after he was criticised in a report from the Privileges Committee.

The Tory MP was accused of waging a “coordinated campaign of interference” which put “unprecedented” pressure on the committee investigating whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament over Partygate.

Nadine Dorries, Andrea Jenkyns and Priti Patel were also identified in the report.

Following the accusations, Mr Rees-Mogg refused to take questions from journalists as he was spotted jumping in a taxi.

He told reporters he was “going to church” and then on to the “Test match” - likely speaking about the England vs Australia cricket fixture at Lord’s.