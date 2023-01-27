Listen: Paul Pelosi hammer attack 911 call released

Police in California have released the 911 call where Paul Pelosi raised the alarm that there was an intruder in his home.

Nancy Pelosi's husband was later attacked by the hammer-wielding suspect who broke into their San Francisco home last October.

In this audio tape from 28 October, the 82-year-old can be heard telling the operator that man he did not know was waiting for his wife.

"He's just waiting for her to come back, but she's not going to be here for days, so I guess I'll just have to wait," he said on the call.

